Guardiola left United angry after refusing to meet Fergie – agent

Pep Guardiola left Manchester United “angry” after opting not to join them as a player when he left Barcelona in 2001.

Guardiola enjoyed a stellar playing career before heading into management, with the midfielder winning 16 trophies in 11 years at Barcelona.

He left his boyhood club at the age of 30, and his agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, claims that United were the frontrunners to sign the free agent.

“The first club that went in hard for Guardiola was United. They really wanted him. Pep never wanted to talk about it.

“He kept his word, even when it involved Manchester United, a club that any player would have killed to negotiate with.

“United pressed me but I couldn’t do anything. Pep hadn’t yet explained to the Barcelona president he wasn’t going to stay.”

Guardiola eventually left the Nou Camp in 2001, but opted to join Italian side Brescia instead of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Premier League giants.

“United then gave us an ultimatum, they wanted a face-to-face meeting between Ferguson and Guardiola,” Orobitg added.

“They had to plan their team and couldn’t wait any longer.

“Guardiola said no to the meeting and United abandoned their interest in Pep, and even got angry.

“After eight months of discussions with United, never with Pep, always me, and rejecting great financial terms, it all finished.”