Pep Guardiola admitted that Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe as he prepared for Man City’s clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side with a 3-1 win at Southampton.

The two title favourites go head-to-head in a huge match on Thursday, and reigning champions City prepared in ideal fashion as they secured a first win in three matches.

David Silva and Sergio Aguero scored either side of an own goal to hand City the three points, and Guardiola was satisfied to have got back to winning ways.

He told Match of the Day: “Yes it was important to win after two defeats and the players did what they had to do. If one team achieves 100 points and then the year after make 45 in the first round it is not all bad.

“We are doing well but the other team are possibly one of the strongest in Europe.

“Before 1-1 we played to score more, then they scored and the game was more equal but we carried on and scored the second goal. In previous games we did everything, and the first time the opponent arrived in our half they scored.”

Key City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was not in the squad as he continues his comeback from injury, and Guardiola was hesitant to confirm whether or not the Belgian will be in the squad for the Liverpool showdown.

“We will see. Ilkay Gundogan yes but Kevin, we will see on Thursday.

“Of course it is a little bit more than three points because it is the team that is first.”