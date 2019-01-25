Guardiola makes Man City selection vow and reacts to Henry suspension

Pep Guardiola has promised to field a strong side as Manchester City take on Burnley in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, and expressed sympathy for Thierry Henry after his suspension by Monaco.

The City boss has taken both domestic knockout competitions seriously this season and that attitude has not changed.

Guardiola said: “Always I try to name a strong team. This is the FA Cup against a Premier League team, Burnley. We are going to go with the strongest team to win the game.”

None of the academy players who featured in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final victory at Burton will be involved this weekend.

Captain Vincent Kompany remains on the sidelines but otherwise Guardiola has a near full-strength squad available.

He said: “Except Vinnie they’re fit and everybody can play. Tomorrow we are not going to play any player from the academy.”

City remain in contention for four trophies this season but Guardiola refuses to entertain quadruple talk.

“We are able to try to win tomorrow, the other is fantasy,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

Guardiola expects a tough challenge from Burnley.

He said: “When I hear that for Burnley the FA Cup isn’t the top (of the) agenda, do they not want to win? I don’t believe it. They’re going to try tomorrow to win.”

Guardiola also expressed sympathy for his former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has been suspended as Monaco manager, with the expectation he will be sacked, after just three months in charge.

He said: “I’m so sorry for him because I know him well and he’s an exceptional person. Football is like this but it’s none of my business.”