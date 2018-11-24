Guardiola points at Real Madrid, Man Utd in reflection on win at West Ham

Pep Guardiola hailed an “incredible” victory after Manchester City swatted aside West Ham 4-0.

City found the London Stadium to their liking again as strikes from David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane’s double took City’s tally to 17 goals in only four visits to Stratford.

An ultimately routine victory made it eight wins from eight in all competitions and strengthened City’s hold on top spot in the Premier League.

Despite a thumping defeat West Ham created more chances than many teams have against the champions, but Guardiola felt there were extenuating circumstances.

“After an international break that is normal,” he said. “The guys have been training for 10 days in a different way, with a different rhythm, and then they come back and have one training session, then travel away, and West Ham have quality.

“But the four goals were fantastic and the result is incredible, because after this international break we know Real Madrid lost away, Bayern Munich drew at home, (Manchester) United were not able to win at home.

“So we know it’s complicated and it’s so difficult after the international break. We have to be better but I know we will do it.”

