Guardiola attaches no blame to Aguero despite costly penalty miss

Pep Guardiola insisted that Manchester City should have had a second penalty in their loss to Chelsea but did not take issue with Sergio Aguero for missing the one they did get.

City were 1-0 up against Chelsea when they won a penalty for a foul on Gabriel Jesus. Sergio Aguero took it but tried a Panenka and failed miserably. It was a comfortable save for Edouard Mendy, whose side went on to turn it around after the break to win 2-1.

The second half was full of incidents and one saw Sterling go down under a challenge from Kurt Zouma. However, no penalty was given this time.

Chelsea went on to win it late on, forcing City to wait a little longer to become champions. It still seems a matter of when, not if, though.

Guardiola said after the game that he felt it was fairly even, but could have changed if they took their chances.

He told Sky Sports: “It was a tight game, but in general we played really good. We miss our chance in last minute of first half with the penalty.

“They are a top side and we were playing better. We were in a good position but in the end they score.”

Enduring a difficult final season with City, Aguero thought he had a golden chance to get a goal from his penalty in the first half. His method of striking the ball was unconvincing, though.

Guardiola, however, backed his striker to make whichever decision he chose.

He said: “It’s his decision. The taker makes his decision.

“He decided to take it his way, I’ve nothing to add.”

Guardiola wanted another penalty

Should Man City have had a penalty for a foul on Raheem Sterling?@MicahRichards and Jamie Redknapp both believe it should have been given ⚽️ 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/2R2MMMaGsq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2021

The City boss believed they should have had another chance from the spot after the foul on Sterling, though.

He said: “It’s a penalty. That’s all. It’s happens, it’s football.

“We will try next time to score our penalty. That’s all I can say. I saw on the TV it was a penalty.”

City and Chelsea will do battle again in the Champions League final. Guardiola will thus reflect on Saturday’s events as they look to close out the season strongly.

He added: “In 21 days we are going to face them again in the Champions League final. We will learn from that and get the points we need to be champions.”

