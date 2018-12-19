Guardiola on why tough man Jose Mourinho will get another Prem job

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted he has every sympathy and “stands with” Jose Mourinho after Manchester United sacked his long-time bitter rival.

The Etihad chief continued his success after seeing his Carabao Cup holders squeeze into the last four at Leicester on Tuesday.

City won 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

But Guardiola offered words of comfort to Mourinho, who he faced while at City and Barcelona when the Portuguese was at Real Madrid, after he was dismissed at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

He said: “I am on his side, the managers – we are alone. They contract us to try to win, when we don’t win I know what happens.

“I know exactly what they can feel. Always I am there because we feel very alone, all the pressure is on our shoulders.”

Asked what was next for the deposed United boss and Guardiola suggested he could yet land another job in the Premier League one day.

“He has a lot of experience, he is a tough man, he is coming back soon and we are going to play again.”

Guardiola remained in the hunt for a quadruple this season as Oleksandr Zincheko scored the decisive penalty after Arijanet Muric saved from James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu.

Christian Fuchs missed for Leicester and Raheem Sterling was embarrassed after he chipped his spot-kick over, although Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan scored for City.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the first half only for Marc Albrighton’s 73rd-minute leveller to send it to penalties.

Guardiola said: “We got to the final last season and won so we played to win the game. It was quite similar to last season. The end was the same and last season Claudio (Bravo) was exceptional and this year it was Arijanet.

“I don’t know how the legs will be sustained for the rest of the season but it’s better to be in the semi final than to be out.

“Aro is so big, his reaction is so quick and he took the right decisions. It’s good experience for him. He is a young guy, he is so shy, it’s a nice moment. He deserve the big applause.”