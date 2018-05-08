Guardiola pays tribute to Yaya Toure as star prepares for farewell

Yaya Toure: Put months of frustration behind him

Pep Guardiola expects Manchester City to give Yaya Toure the giant send-off he deserves on Wednesday night.

Veteran midfielder Toure is due to make his final appearance for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as Brighton visit in the Premier League.

Toure has been one of City’s most influential players since joining the club from Barcelona in 2010.

“It is big,” said Guardiola of the occasion.

“Football players make clubs bigger and bigger. Without doubt he was, and is, one of the most important players in the whole history of this club.

“He helped the club make a step forward. Hopefully tomorrow we can make a game for Yaya.”

Toure’s influence has declined as he has featured little in City’s title success this season but Guardiola is still grateful for his input.

He said: “He is a huge personality, he doesn’t feel the pressure. He loves to play. I take the decisions depending on what I saw – but my opinion of him does not change what happened.

“His behaviour has been good. I have no complaints about him this season. Hopefully he can stay in world football.”

