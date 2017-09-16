Guardiola praises ‘club legend’ Aguero after emphatic win

Pep Guardiola set aside special praise for his hat-trick hero Argentine striker, Sergio Aguero, after Man City demolished Watford 6-0 at Vicarage Road.

The visitors stormed to the Premier League summit thanks to Aguero’s haul, with Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling also on target.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said: “It was so good. Especially after an away game in the Champions League. The way we played as a team, we are so happy.

“I was lucky to manage Barcelona with many outstanding performances but this week has been a lot of goals. We have found our game, we can make short passes and we have a lot of energy from our full-backs.”

The hat-trick from Aguero left the Spaniard claiming that his player should already be widely-known as a Man City legend.

“His numbers speak for themselves. I’m so happy for the third goal because he’s so clever in the box. He’s able to score a goal at any point.

“He’s a legend, and it’s a part of history in the club.”

Aguero would have had a golden opportunity to add his fourth from the penalty spot, but opted to allow Raheem Sterling to take the kick, after the 22-year-old won it.

On a usual day, Guardiola would have insisted his number one choice took the penalty, but with all things considered, he was happy with Aguero’s decision.

“At zero-five yeah. I like penalties to be taken by the takers but I understand why they switched because Sterling created the penalty.

“Sergio showed again what a good guy he is. A hat-trick is not easy, but he did it, so he deserves all the credit.”