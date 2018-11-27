Guardiola praises Man City personality after tough Lyon test

Pep Guardiola confessed Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Lyon was one of his most difficult games as a manager.

It was a tough encounter for City, who had already lost to Lyon in the reverse fixture in this season’s group stages.

Sergio Aguero scored the equaliser to ensure City qualified for the Last 16, after Maxwel Cornet had twice put Lyon ahead.

Guardiola told BT Sport: “We are so delighted and so happy. It is a big compliment for the team, played one of toughest teams I’ve ever faced.

“We reacted after 1-0 and 2-1 and we are in the finals. Now try to get point to finish top. but were so happy to go through.

“We showed great personality to react. We were so strong in that situation.”