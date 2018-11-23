Guardiola provides cryptic response to questions over Man City future

Pep Guardiola has not ruled out the possibility of penning a new contract at Manchester City following his admission that he aims to manage a national team one day.

Guardiola spoke on Wednesday afternoon about his desire to be an international boss and said it will happen “sooner or later“.

However, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss didn’t put a timeframe on it and he’s currently happy at City.

The Citizens are top of the Premier League after 12 matches and Guardiola admits he “could” extend his deal at the club.

“I have said many times that I extended my contract and if it is going well I want to stay more years here,” Guardiola said.

“Everybody has dreams. Some you accomplish, some you don’t. Many things can happen, maybe in the future I will change my mind I am fully committed in my job here.

“I have a contract here and I don’t deny [rule out] if things are going well that I could extend my contract here.”