Guardiola provides defiant response to Klopp comments on Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has brushed off Jurgen Klopp’s suggestions that the Premier League champions do not have any weaknesses.

The Liverpool boss said in a press conference that only City can stop City in the hunt for successive league titles, but Guardiola disagreed.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Guardiola said: “Of course any team has strong points and weak points. Of course we have weaknesses and we are working on it.

“That is normal. These kind of comments I put into the perspective they must be.”

Guardiola gave an update on his injury-hit squad, but David Silva and captain Vincent Kompany will not be available for the clash with Crystal Palace.

“He (Silva) is not ready for tomorrow. He is training a little again but I don’t know when he will be back,” Guardiola said.

On Kompany, the City boss added: “He is much better but not available tomorrow.”

Guardiola also believes that new Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earned his opportunity at Old Trafford and sent his rival a message of good luck.

“When a young manager like Solskjaer has this chance it is because the club decides he can do it,” the Spaniard said.

“In my case it was similar (at Barcelona). I was quite young. I wish him all the best.”