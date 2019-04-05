Guardiola provides key update on fitness of Sergio Aguero

Manchester City are hopeful top scorer Sergio Aguero will be fit to face Brighton in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Argentinian striker missed the champions’ midweek Premier League victory over Cardiff after suffering a muscle injury in last week’s win at Fulham.

The problem is not believed to be overly serious but quadruple-chasing City will also have to consider the risks with another crucial game, a Champions League quarter-final at Tottenham, coming up on Tuesday.

Manager Pep Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Friday: “He is almost fit. He’s travelling.”

City will have to make an enforced change at left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko out for around 10 days with a hamstring injury.

There has been speculation that could mean a recall for £49.1million man Benjamin Mendy, but Guardiola was non-committal when asked about a player who appears to be out of favour.

Mendy has recovered from the knee injury that has sidelined him for most of the past five months but his off-field lifestyle has raised questions over his status.

The 24-year-old was disciplined earlier this season for reporting late for training after attending a high-profile boxing event in London the previous night, while he was also spotted in a nightclub in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Asked if he had decided who would play at left-back, Guardiola said: “I’ve almost decided but of course I can’t (tell you).”

On Mendy specifically, he said: “Everybody has to help us, not just Mendy. Mendy alone cannot help us arrive in the end of April with the challenge of winning something more. But of course it’s incredibly good news for us that he has trained in the last week or 10 days without any problems.”

