Guardiola ready to sanction £50m Man City move for Kompany replacement

Pep Guardiola is reportedly ready to sanction a £50million swoop for Ajax teenager Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The 18-year-old Dutch star is being seen as the long-term successor to City captain and legend Vincent Kompany.

Guardiola has hailed the Belgian as one of the best central defenders he has ever seen, but that praise came with the caveat that Kompany’s long-term fitness issues are still a cause for concern, according to the report in the Sunday Mirror.

The 32-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract and there has no move as yet to extend that deal.

When recently asked about Kompany’s future, Guardiola said: “We will see. We miss him when he is not fit. When he is fit, he is one of the best central defenders I have seen in my life, from his personality to covering in the box. But his problems are a bit similar to Fabian Delph in maintaining fitness.”

The Premier League champions already have John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and £57million club-record signing Aymeric Laporte on their books, although there have been rumours that England star Stones could be offloaded – particularly if De Ligt comes in.

Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also said to be keen on the 6ft 2in powerhouse, who is being tipped to be Virgil van Dijk’s partner at the heart of Holland’s defence for years to come.

City, meanwhile, are also said to be in the running for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who has admitted that he could quit the club for European football this summer.