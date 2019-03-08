Guardiola refuses to bite on questions over UEFA’s Man City investigation

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refused to comment on UEFA’s investigation into potential breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The European governing body announced on Thursday that they have opened an investigation into potential breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations by City.

The probe has been launched following a series of allegations made by media outlets, including German magazine Der Spiegel.

Speaking ahead of their home clash with Watford on Saturday, Guardiola said: “I think the club made a statement yesterday. I can’t add more than that.

“The club is open and hopefully it can finish as soon as possible. I trust what the club has done because I know them.

“Hopefully it can be solved as soon as possible.”

Guardiola gave an injury update on his Premier League-leading side, who can extend their advantage to four points with victory over Watford before Liverpool host Burnley on Sunday.

He said: “Aymeric (Laporte) has trained the last two or three days but I don’t know if he is going to be ready. Kevin (De Bruyne) is not ready.

The Spaniard also added that midfielder Fernandinho will remain on the sidelines for “a bit longer”.