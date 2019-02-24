Guardiola refuses to compare Man City with Barcelona after latest success

Pep Guardiola stopped short of comparing his Barcelona dynasty with his current spell at Man City after their League Cup triumph.

Raheem Sterling slammed in the winning penalty off the underside of the bar as City retained the League Cup with a 4-3 victory over Chelsea on Sunday after the match ended 0-0 after extra time.

City were handed the advantage in the shootout as Jorginho had the first kick saved by Ederson. But they clawed their way back in as Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Leroy Sane’s penalty, only for David Luiz to put City on the brink by missing his spot-kick. Eden Hazard kept his nerve, but Sterling clinched the trophy.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “Of course I’m happy. Compliments to Chelsea, they played an incredible performance. I’m happy to win back to back in this competition for the first time in the club’s history.

“The important thing when it comes to penalties is personality and we did it.

“We played incredible players, Chelsea have incredible quality and after the result two weeks ago we knew it would be more difficult. It was a final.

“Being in so many competitions is demanding and tough and we have players injured.”

When asked if he can build a dynasty at City like he did at Barcelona, Guardiola added: “I’m not going to compare. What we did in Barcelona is unique. This is new players, new club, now we will see how far we can go.”