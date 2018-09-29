Guardiola reserves special praise for one Man City player

Pep Guardiola reserved special “credit” for the way his side attacked and was “very happy” to see Raheem Sterling score in Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Sterling slid home a cross from Leroy Sane on 29 minutes before Sergio Aguero exchanged passes with Sterling to add a second on 65 minutes.

“We were outstanding,” Guardiola told BBC Sport. “Our positional game was fantastic and we didn’t concede much in shots and we did it so good.

“Brighton defended so well and I give a lot of credit to the way we attacked today. We are so fast on the counter-attack and it was quite similar last season.”

When asked about the quality of Raheem Sterling and his young midfield, Guardiola added: “We cannot forget they are still young players and they always need to improve. Raheem is always a guy who wants to score and create chances so we are very happy for him and the team.”

City travel to Germany to face Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Tuesday and Guardiola continued: “We are the same team as we are last season but of course we can still lose games, we can still not qualify for the Champions League but nobody can say we are not professional.”