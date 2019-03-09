Guardiola reserves surprise praise for Watford stalwart as City outclass Hornets

Pep Guardiola insisted there was no element of fortune in Manchester City’s victory over Watford, as the defending champions continued their title charge.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick in 13 second half minutes to give City a 3-1 win, which sees them move four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola told Match of the Day: “It is the end part of the season so every game is important. For three months we wait to be top of the league and now we have to try and win our games.

“I am sorry if it [the first goal] is offside but we deserve to win. The opponent comes here – against Liverpool they tried to press but here they have 11 players in the box. Literally there is no spaces but we found it and we created a lot which is why we deserved to win.

“Today is not luck. We won because we were better, much better than the opponent. Here there are many people working to make last season’s level and if they can do that it will be down to hard work and not luck.

“With the second goal soon after it was easier but at the end with long balls they win the duels. Maybe Troy Deeney is the best player at holding the ball up but even with those situations we created on the counter attack two or three chances to win the game.”

Sterling’s opening goal was subject of a controversial offside decision, which the City boss then outlined.

“I thought it was not a goal because of the linesman’s decision and then the referee says it is. With VAR we don’t have this problem, the Premier League decides against VAR, when all around the world we have it. Next season we won’t be having this conversation and we will be clear.

“In the beginning of the season we [Manchester City] voted for VAR to help referees but many clubs didn’t want it and this kind of situation would be easier. In other games there are wrong decisions goals are offside, dives make penalties which is why VAR helps referees to make the job better. I am helped by my staff and referees need help from technology.”