Guardiola responds to spygate scandal involving Leeds boss Bielsa

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his respect for Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not changed after the spying row.

Bielsa on Wednesday admitted to having every one of Leeds’ Championship opponents watched in training, while presenting his analysis of them to journalists.

Guardiola, who once hailed Bielsa as the best coach in the world, said: “My respect for him remains the same. I admired him when he did that before, why should I change my opinion?”

On spying, Guardiola added: “In other countries everybody does that. Here (at City) it is more difficult, it is private, it is closed. But in other countries everybody does that.

“I cannot talk about what other managers do but everybody wants to know everything about their opponents.”