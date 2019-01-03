Guardiola responds to talk past record against Klopp lifts Liverpool

Pep Guardiola insists his poor record against Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp will count for little as Manchester City aim to reduce the deficit against the Premier League leaders on Thursday evening.

Premier League leaders Liverpool can open up a 10-point lead over defending champions City if they win Thursday’s clash between the two clubs at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds are unbeaten and looking strong, as City were when they held a 15-point advantage at the same stage last year. Guardiola, however, has been quick to remind Liverpool about the pressure of their 29-year wait for title glory….

Liverpool won three of the four clashes between the sides last season, including both legs of their Champions League quarter-final. Guardiola, however, insists that is irrelevant, as is his losing record against Reds boss Klopp.

Guardiola has won just five of their 15 meetings, with the German victorious eight times.

He said: “The past is the past. It’s the same with 100 points, it’s in the past. I’m not going to judge the game on the previous game.

“I don’t count the number of times I beat managers and feel how special I am. I don’t play against Jurgen or Jurgen against me. Our teams play. He beats me, I beat him. I won leagues and cups, I lost some cups.

“They’re an exceptional side, they’re Champions League finalists. With their results, what can you do? Hats off.

“We will try to beat them and that’s all. If we don’t I will congratulate them and move forward and learn for our game. But at least let us think that maybe we can win.”

City will give a late fitness test to Kevin De Bruyne, who missed Sunday’s win at Southampton with a muscular problem.

The City boss will be desperately hoping the Belgian makes it given he forms part of Guardiola’s six-point plan aimed at beating Liverpool.