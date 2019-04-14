Guardiola reveals how much Man City are feeling the pressure in the title race

Pep Guardiola admitted that the pressure in the title race is huge after Manchester City temporarily returned to the top of the league with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Raheem Sterling scored a brace before Luka Milivojevic pulled one back for the hosts to make things interesting at the end of the game. However, Gabriel Jesus netted in stoppage time to ease City’s nerves and put the pressure back on Liverpool.

Guardiola, however, admitted that both sides are feeling the pressure.

He said: “This pressure is incredible. We are fighting to be champions back to back. In two seasons we’ve got 83 points with five games left. We’ve won two titles (Community Shield) and now it’s the FA Cup final.”

Sterling stood out with yet another impressive performance, and the City boss highlighted the importance of his contribution.

“He missed the first chance but the first goal was incredible. He’s a guy who has scored a lot of goals. He fought and helped Kyle Walker.”

Guardiola continued to Sky Sports: “At the Etihad, Palace had three shots on goal and scored [2-3 in December]. Today’s game was really good after the Champions League defeat – the stage was not easy.

“We have 83 points with five games left.

“We play December, January, February – every three days one game. Why not trust with the guys to do it again? We have the personality for the games.

“We know Liverpool will win all their games and we have to win our games. It’s in our hands depending on our performances.

“I never doubt – knew we would produce a good performance.

“De Bruyne we know his vision like anyone can see. And Benjamin Mendy is clever with the ball and is the only left back we have in the squad.

