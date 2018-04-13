Guardiola reveals key Man City star will miss Tottenham clash

Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over Sergio Aguero’s fitness for Manchester City’s title run-in.

City’s top scorer will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Tottenham after suffering further problems with a knee injury.

Aguero returned after more than a month out as a late substitute in last weekend’s derby loss to Manchester United and also came off the bench in Tuesday’s Champions League defeat by Liverpool.

But it appears the Argentinian’s recovery may have been hindered by a controversial challenge from United’s Ashley Young in the latter stages of the derby.

Guardiola admits he is now unsure when the 29-year-old, who has scored 199 goals for the club, will be fit to return.

The City boss said: “Ageruo was injured before the (Liverpool) game but made a huge effort to help us for 10-15 minutes. That is why he couldn’t play from the beginning.

“People talk a lot without knowing exactly what happened before the game. He was not ready.

“I don’t know (when he will be fit). We cannot forget he was two months injured. He made a huge effort, because after the action from Ashley Young against United, with problems in the knee, he could not train. Afterwards he could not run.

“I don’t know if he will be ready for Swansea. Hopefully (he will be back) for the last games, if we need him, and especially for the World Cup.”