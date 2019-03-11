Guardiola reveals Man City man does not want to sign new deal

Pep Guardiola says, at the moment, Ilkay Gundogan does not want to sign a new deal with Manchester City.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer of 2020, and City boss Guardiola says at the moment the 28-year-old does not want to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions.

“If he doesn’t want to stay, he has to leave. But we would like to continue. I said before, if he wants to stay, we will talk to him and we can sign the contract,” said Guardiola.

“We signed the contract with Kevin De Bruyne in a few days, and with other players — with Gabriel Jesus. But he doesn’t want to right now, so we will wait. When he wants it, we will be here.”

Gundogan arrived in July 2016 for £21million from Borussia Dortmund – he was Guardiola’s first signing at City. He has around 16 months remaining on the £90,000-a-week, four-year deal he signed and he is looking for an improved contracr after developing into a key player, making 30 Premier League appearances last term.

Gundogan has made 16 Premier League starts this term, including the last six games as he stands in for the injured Fernandinho.

According to the report, he was also wanted by AC Milan, as well as Barcelona and a host of Bundesliga clubs.

In September The Sun had an exclusive with a quote from an “Etihad source” suggesting there was interest in the Germany international, but he was happy to extend his contract with City.

That has not yet materialised and at the start of the month Guardiola revealed the parties were locked in talks.

Guardiola claimed Gundogan was “an incredibly important player” and was desperate to sign him to a new deal.

“He knows what we want, he knows what we think about him but it’s the same as other cases like we said in the past: at the end, the last decision is not in our hands,” said Guardiola.