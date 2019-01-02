Guardiola reveals the one thing Liverpool are the best team in Europe at

Manager Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City have an excellent opportunity to breathe new life into their Premier League defence when they take on Liverpool at the Etihad on Thursday.

Recent losses against Crystal Palace and Leicester have left City seven points behind the league-leading Reds but Guardiola insists his focus has not changed.

“I have the feeling it is a big opportunity for us to reduce the gap but our focus is the same,” he said. “Everybody asks what we are going to do if we lose but we are going to try to make our game and to win it.

“At the moment Liverpool are the best team in Europe for the way they play and control the details in their game. It’s a good challenge for us.”

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne missed City’s victory over Southampton with a muscle injury but could make his return against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“He trained today but tomorrow we need another check in the morning,” said Guardiola. “But he is much better.”