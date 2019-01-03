Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his Manchester City side after they closed the gap to leaders Liverpool in the title race after a 2-1 win at The Etihad.

City moved to within four points of Liverpool at the top of the table after victory in a pulsating game that ended the Reds unbeaten start to the season in the Premier League.

The home side led through Sergio Aguero’s first-half strike before the visitors levelled through Roberto Firmino, but Pep Guardiola’s men grabbed a massive three points in the title race when Leroy Sane fired home with 18 minutes to go.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “I am proud of them, but not just today. We lost two games in four days but you can’t forget what they have done for 16 months. We knew that it was a final today, if we lose it is almost over.

“All credit to these incredible players. That is how we have to play in the Champions League. Both teams tried to search for each other, we were not scared, we had no fear and we had a lot of pressure.

“They are leaders, it is four points but we have reduced the gap. We knew that if we won we would be in contention to fight for the Premier league, if we lose it is over.

“I don’t remember a league so tough, there are so many huge contenders fighting for the title. It is closer, every game is a final.”