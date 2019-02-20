Guardiola reveals why CL won’t distract Man City in Prem title race

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City can still compete on all four fronts as they look to make progress in the Champions League.

Reigning Premier League champions City currently find themselves top of the table on goal difference – although second-placed Liverpool have a game in hand.

Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, whereas City remain in both, so the Reds will have less games to play in the run in – but Guardiola is confident his side can keep pace with them despite the extra workload.

“You never know, I would like to be 10 or 12 points in front of Liverpool, honestly, but that’s not normal,” he said.

“I believe the team after three seasons are doing better things than the first season. We’ve been together a long time and we know each other better.

“But this competition is special. The teams are good, the atmosphere, you have to suffer the bad moments, survive them and in the right moments make the difference.

“We arrive with many dreams in our heads.

“In 12 games we won 11 and you can lose once. The players are quite well and it’s a challenge for us.

“You cannot go through if you are not yourself, if you do not give your best performance. You will be out sooner or later.”

Guardiola also praised Liverpool, insisting they belong in the title race.

“When people say it would be an incredible achievement for Liverpool to win the Premier League, it’s Liverpool! They have incredible trophies in their backroom.

“For us it’s nice to be there every season and fight with them – especially the last two seasons.”

City take on Schalke tonight in the away leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

