Pep Guardiola has declared that there is no chance of Manchester City taking a mid-season break.

While City have played 12 games since the start of December, other Premier League clubs with less hectic schedules have been able to use their extra time to go on warm-weather breaks abroad.

Guardiola says that “would be a dream”, but City simply do not have the time.

The reigning Premier League champions are still in four competitions, and could play up to 64 games this season, depending on their success.

“It would be a dream, everyone is invited,” Guardiola said when asked whether he would like to take his players away for a short training break.

“After Wigan beat us in the FA Cup we had time last year.

“This morning I saw the schedule because the Everton game will be fixed for another week. We’ll see.

“Hopefully not because that means (we) will continue in the FA Cup or Champions League.”