Guardiola rules out Man City move for “exceptional” €90m La Liga midfield star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez.

Central midfielder Saul has spent most of his career with Atletico, having just one season away from the club on loan at Rayo Vallecano in 2013-14.

The Spaniard, who has a massive contract until 2026 – by which time he will be 32 years old – has been linked with a range of top clubs, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Guardiola’s City.

However, the tactician denied that City are interested in the 15-time Spain international.

Guardiola said: “If I believe what I see, Manchester City had interest in 125 players so it’s just one more. He’s fantastic but we are not interested in him – he’ll stay at Atletico for a long time, but he’s an exceptional player.”

With David Silva into his thirties, and Kevin De Bruyne enduring another spell on the sidelines with injury, it was thought that Guardiola could be looking for new faces to freshen up his midfield, but it appears that the coach is happy with his squad as it is for now.