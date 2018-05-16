Guardiola scoops Manager award; divisional winners revealed

Pep Guardiola has been rewarded for a record-breaking season with Manchester City by being named the League Managers Association Manager of the Year.

The Spaniard masterminded City’s Premier League title triumph with a points record of 100, with his side amassing 106 goals along the way.

Guardiola had earlier been named Premier League manager of the year at the LMA Awards dinner in London on Tuesday night, just 24 hours after celebrating City’s triumph with an open-top bus parade around Manchester.

Elsewhere, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock received an LMA Special Achievement Award to mark a record eighth career promotion after taking the Welsh club up in second place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo picked up the LMA Championship award, having seen his side secure the title.

The LMA League One Manager Of The Year award went to Shrewsbury’s Paul Hurst, whose team finished third behind Blackburn and champions Wigan. The Shrews saw off Charlton to book their place in the play-off final at Wembley, where they will face either Scunthorpe or Rotherham.

John Coleman collected the League Two award after Accrington Stanley claimed fourth-tier title with 93 points.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes won the FA Women’s Super League award after leading her side to a league and cup double.

