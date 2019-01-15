Guardiola talks pressure issues as he hails incredible Liverpool numbers

Pep Guardiola has warned Liverpool his Manchester City side will be there to take advantage the second Liverpool stumble after watching his side beat Wolves to move back within four points of the Premier League leaders.

Gabriel Jesus struck twice as the champions eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

It was a convincing response to the Reds’ victory at Brighton on Saturday and Guardiola wants his side to be ready to pounce on any slip-ups by Jurgen Klopp’s team in the title race.

Guardiola said: “We cannot play the games against Liverpool. All we can do is win our games. We cannot control what they do, we can control what we do.

“The only way to do that is to be there – be there and maybe one day they fail.”

Guardiola now believes the title race is down to two teams and insists while City remain on course, Liverpool have been better so far.

“It’s pretty sure if we don’t win, they will be champions and that is why we have to put pressure by winning our games,” he added.

“It is incredible the numbers we have in this period, the number to be champion no problem at all – but one team has done better so far. All we can do is be there and be there to the end.”

With Liverpool on 57 points from 22 games, a points tally in line with the record 100 City accrued last season may be required to win the title again, but Guardiola was not interested in setting targets.

“I don’t have a magic ball to discover how many (points),” he said. “I said to them ‘don’t watch the calendar for the Liverpool games, forget about it, then you lose your own games. Then it’s over’.

“The best way is to look at the next game – Huddersfield, new manager, we must find a way to beat them.

“If Liverpool win then I will congratulate Jurgen (Klopp) because it will be well deserved. All we can do is win our games. You saw the incredible result they had. That’s why I’m pleased with the game today.”

City got off to a great start against Wolves as Jesus slid in the opener after 10 minutes. Wolves’ hopes then took another turn for the worse after Willy Boly was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Bernardo Silva nine minutes later.

Jesus doubled City’s lead with a penalty after Raheem Sterling was fouled and victory was wrapped up 12 minutes from time when Conor Coady diverted Kevin De Bruyne’s wicked cross into his own net.