Guardiola tells Man City to stun Liverpool by signing ‘spectacular’ Dortmund ace

Manchester City have joined Liverpool in the race for Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi after Pep Guardiola requested his signing, a report has claimed.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Guardiola is a big fan of the versatile forward and believes he has all the attributes needed to shine for Man City. Guardiola has been hugely impressed by Adeyemi’s ‘spectacular’ start to the season, during which he has notched five goals and five assists in just eight appearances so far.

The left winger, who can also operate on the right flank or at centre-forward, is viewed as someone who can increase City’s goal threat even further and also create a host of chances for Erling Haaland.

The report states that Adeyemi is currently focused on Dortmund, as he is happy at the club and thoroughly enjoying his rich vein of form.

But Dortmund are usually open to selling their best players if they can make a big profit, as shown by the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Jude Bellingham, Haaland and Jadon Sancho moving on previously. As such, City should be able to prise Adeyemi away from the German giants if they submit a major offer.

Man City target is on fire

It comes as little surprise that City have been blown away by the 22-year-old’s electric performances. He was unstoppable on Tuesday night, netting a hat-trick as BVB thrashed Celtic 7-1 in the Champions League.

Adeyemi’s first goal was heavily deflected, but his second was a ferocious left-footed strike into the top corner. He went on to complete his hat-trick by beating Kasper Schmeichel with a low drive into the bottom corner.

City’s interest in Adeyemi, if it is true, will come as a setback to Liverpool. On Friday, TEAMtalk revealed that Liverpool have added the rising Germany star to their shortlist of potential attacking recruits.

Liverpool have registered their interest in Adeyemi and have been told they will need to pay a ‘fair’ amount of less than €45million (£37.5m / US$49.8m) to sign him.

A transfer at that price would see Dortmund make a decent profit after they originally paid Red Bull Salzburg €30m (£25m / US$33.2m) for the attacker’s services in July 2022.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, they may now have to battle City for Adeyemi’s capture.

Where will the German fit in under Guardiola?

As mentioned previously, Adeyemi generally likes to play on the left flank. In recent years, a lot of elite left wingers have been right-footers who can cut inside, but Adeyemi is left-footed.

However, should the player head to the Etihad, then he is not guaranteed to start every game at left wing. After all, Guardiola can already utilise Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish there.

But Adeyemi’s great versatility means he would still be able to pick up a lot of game time at City.

The six-cap international could deputise for Haaland up front, as City never brought in a new striker after selling Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Plus, Adeyemi could provide competition and cover for the likes of Phil Foden and Savinho on the right flank.

Karim Adeyemi: The story so far

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Munich in January 2002, Adeyemi played in the FC Bayern academy between the ages of eight and 10, but his breakthrough took root when he moved to Austria as a 16-year-old in 2018.

Becoming part of the Red Bull system, Adeyemi scored 15 goals in 35 games for Salzburg’s feeder club, FC Liefering. But he was also on the fringes of the Salzburg first team and would soon earn a regular place, scoring 33 goals in 94 games, including five from 13 in the Champions League. During this time, he also earned four international caps for Germany (which he is yet to add to).

The next step for Adeyemi seemed clear: to move across the Red Bull network and return to Germany with Leipzig. But no. Instead, in May 2022, he was bought by Borussia Dortmund, in a repeat of the move a certain Haaland made two-and-a-half years earlier.

After a 23-goal farewell season with Salzburg which saw him win the Austrian Golden Boot, Adeyemi’s output dropped to nine goals in his debut season with Dortmund, as he adapted to the tougher German Bundesliga and also a new role on the wing, rather than as a centre-forward. But he was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season.

And last season, once again rarely being able to play as an out-and-out striker, he would only score five times, though he was trusted with a start on the left wing in the Champions League final.

After his hat-trick against Celtic, he has already matched last season’s goal tally this season, in 26 games fewer.