Guardiola to pay £130m to land Real Madrid star he’s ‘in love’ with

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly ready to fork out €150million (£131m) on a Real Madrid star he’s ‘in love’ with.

Spain international Marco Asensio is the player in the question, having established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

Chelsea and Arsenal have both been strongly linked with a move for the playmaker but Don Balon now claims that Guardiola is ‘in love’ with the 22-year-old and City are ready to make a big offer to lure him to The Etihad next season.

A report in Diario Gol recently stated that Asensio had called for Real to sort out his future after he became concerned over talk that the Spanish giants would be bringing in a number of high-profile signings this summer after a disappointing season domestically.

However, Real president Flirentino Perez has admitted recently that Asensio is not one of the players he is looking to cash in on to fund new additions.

Despite that, the report in Don Balon goes on to state that given an option, Asensio would favour a switch to City over a move to London.

It claims that the attacking midfielder would suit Guardiola’s style of play much better and would prove to be a big hit in the Premier League, although Perez may well have something to say about that.