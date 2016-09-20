Guardiola: Toure finished at City unless agent apologises

Pep Guardiola says Yaya Toure will not play for Manchester City again until the midfielder’s agent apologises for his recent comments.

Toure was omitted from the club’s Champions League squad earlier this month – a move that infuriated Dimitri Seluk.

The agent said: “It is the decision of Pep and must be respected.

“If Manchester City win the Champions League then I will travel to London and say before the television cameras that Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world.

“But if City don’t win it, then I hope that Pep has the balls to say he was wrong to humiliate a great player like Yaya Toure.”

Guardiola on Toure: The day after he (agent) spoke (Toure) he was out. Until he doesn't speak, he is not going to play #mcfc — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) September 20, 2016

Speaking before Wednesday’s Capital One Cup trip to Swansea, Guardiola hit back, telling a press conference that Toure would not feature for City again until the club received an apology from the agent.

“It was so difficult for me to leave him (Toure) out of the Champions League squad,” said Guardiola. “I know him, he is a good guy.

“But the day after he (Seluk) spoke, he was out. Until he doesn’t speak, he is not going to play.”

Guardiola’s comments came shortly after Toure announced his retirement from international football with Ivory Coast.