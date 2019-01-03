Guardiola turns the screw by reminding Liverpool of long title wait

Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are showing the same hunger that carried Manchester City to the title last season – but has warned them the pressure of going 29 years without the title will get stronger as the season runs its course.

Premier League leaders Liverpool can open up a 10-point lead over defending champions City if they win Thursday’s clash between the two clubs at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds are unbeaten and looking strong, as City were when they held a 15-point advantage at the same stage last year.

The City manager said: “My feeling is last season it was a little bit easier to maintain that hunger because 80% of the players had not won anything in our lives.

“I can feel what they feel, the Liverpool players. After 29 years not winning the Premier League, to be there to win the Premier League, I understand.

“I said to the players, that’s difficult to handle.”

While captain Vincent Kompany has played to play down the significance of Thursday’s clash, Guardiola has devised a six-point plan he believes could help City triumph.

City, however, have lost three of their last five games and are now facing a different kind of pressure in having to chase down an opponent. Guardiola admits he does not know how his players will respond to that challenge.

He said: “If it is different pressure, we have to live it, we have to handle it.

“What do I think? Yes, we are ready. I (personally) don’t have doubts, but honestly I don’t know (for certain).”

Guardiola claims his team are now the underdogs against Liverpool, who have won their last nine games, but he has no intention of giving up the chase.

He said: “I know today nobody trusts us, nobody makes one coin for us, but it is what it is.

“They are at the moment the best team in Europe, in the consistency, the way they control the details in their game. It is a good challenge for us if we’re going to reduce the gap.”