Guardiola unequivocal in response to latest Man City striker speculation

Pep Guardiola once again refused to go into detail about any remaining transfer plans for Manchester City, claiming he would be happy if the transfer window stopped here and now.

City have strengthened their squad this summer by making Jack Grealish the first English £100m player. But they have been tipped all along to pursue another deal of even greater stature. Talk of a move for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has dominated the news agenda.

Guardiola admitted their interest in Kane earlier in the window but has since given much less away. The England captain was not involved as Tottenham beat City last weekend.

But it was another striker who was mentioned to Guardiola at his latest press conference. There have been claims recently that Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski is seeking a new challenge.

Guardiola has worked with the Poland international before in Germany. But he was decisive in his response to a question of whether he would be interested in a reunion.

“He is a so important player for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich,” Guardiola insisted.

“I’m not going to to talk about 11 days left, about the transfer market. I don’t know what’s going to happen, nobody knows.

“So tomorrow we have a game. We will prepare for the game, the Arsenal game (on August 28), and when it is finished, when we come back from the international break, we’ll have all the squad to fight for every game in the season.”

Asked if he would be happy with his squad if the market was to end immediately, Guardiola replied: “Absolutely. More than happy.

“It is the same team, except Sergio (Aguero) for Jack Grealish, that we had last season.”

Guardiola gives Man City team news

The manager will thus be working with the players he has for City’s next game, against Norwich on Saturday.

He confirmed Kevin De Bruyne is in doubt, though, and Phil Foden will be absent with a foot injury. Although, on the positive side, Ilkay Gundogan is back in contention.

Guardiola said: “Everybody is fit, except Phil Foden, and Kevin has a little problem still with his ankle.

“Tomorrow we’ll see how he feels.”

