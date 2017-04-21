Guardiola ‘agitated’ by Man City fans at The Etihad

Pep Guardiola has reportedly told Manchester City chiefs that the Etihad’s atmosphere needs to be improved.

The Spanish boss has been left troubled by the behaviour of the club’s fans in his first year managing the club and has told club officials to find a way to make it better.

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola has had a conversation with club chief executive Ferran Soriano to discuss his thoughts about home games.

And he has alleged to have been left agitated by fans leaving games early and admitted earlier this week he was missing the ‘pressure’ of managing in Spain and Germany.

While sound levels within the Etihad is a concern to Pep, he is reportedly becoming more troubled by fans leaving games before the final whistle.

The report claims City have attempted to find solutions already and recent discussions with season-ticket holders saw Guardiola agree to kick towards the South Stand’s singing section in the second half against Hull City earlier this month.

After a successful trial run, that initiative is expected to continue, although some supporters are in favour of the club buying dialect pubs close to the Etihad.

Fans often arrive late and leave early due to the high volume of supporters using the tram back to Manchester city centre and the pubs would filter out some of the congestion.

Another possible alternative is to keep the concourses open for longer after games, while fans have also requested the introduction of rail seating.

City face Manchester rivals United next at the Etihad, and while the atmosphere won’t be a problem then, Guardiola is keen to ensure the stadium is rocking in a similar fashion in their other Premier League games.