Guardiola wants Man City to reward Kolarov with new deal

Pep Guardiola is wary of losing Aleksandar Kolarov and wants Manchester City to hand the defender a new deal.

Kolarov was one of the players expected to leave City upon the arrival of Guardiola as manager, but has excelled under the Spaniard.

The 30-year-old has impressed at both left-back and centre-half, and Guardiola expects plenty of interest in a player who has only two years left on his current contract.

“We’re in September so we have time,” he said.

“What I want is that Kola is happy here when he plays at that level. Of course we are going to be interested to speak to him and all the clubs in the world.

“But what I want is that now he is happy and everyday he feels comfortable playing.”

Guardiola has been so impressed with Kolarov’s performances, he now considers the Serbian a direct competitor with John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi for a centre-back slot.

“All four have to fight for two positions,” he said. “Of course Kola can play left-back as well.

“All four they are strong central defenders.”