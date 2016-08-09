Guardiola wants Man City to sell Nasri; three others could follow

Samir Nasri tops the list of four players Pep Guardiola will allow to leave Manchester City, according to reports.

A host of newspapers on Tuesday suggest Guardiola is adamant Nasri does not have the required work-rate to fit into his plans this season, although there are conflicting reports whether the midfielder has been officially placed on the transfer list or not.

France international Nasri was told to train alone after reporting back for pre-season overweight, despite previously claiming Guardiola would be a “lucky man” to have him in his squad.

Injuries saw the 29-year-old make only four Premier League starts last term, and while his £130,000-a-week wages will deter many suitors, it is understood Roma remain interested in the former Arsenal man.

Alongside Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala, Jesus Navas and Wilfried Bony will all be be allowed to leave if the club receive sufficient offers, according to the Daily Express.

Bony has been linked with a move to Everton as part of a potential swap deal which would see City finally land John Stones.

However, The Times report that the Toffees do not want the former Swansea striker included, and the two clubs are now close to agreeing a restructured deal which will reach £50million including potential add-ons.