Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is quickly emerging as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice long-term replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City.

Guardiola has been an admirer of the 25-year-old for some time, likening him to former Barcelona and City midfield stalwart Yaya Toure, as reported by GhanaSoccerWeb.

The report also states that Partey could be used in a swap deal that would see City’s Germany star Ilkay Gundogan head in the opposite direction.

Partey has been a key member of Atletico’s side this season, playing 24 games in LaLiga and scoring twice for Diego Simeone’s men, while he also featured in six of their Champions League ties before an exit against Juventus at the last-16 stage.

Guardiola is said to believe that the midfielder is the perfect replacement for the long-serving Fernandhino, who will turn 34 in May.

The City boss tried to sign cover and competition for the Brazilian last summer, but saw efforts to bring Fred to the club thwarted by Manchester United, while Chelsea pulled off an 11th hour coup to beat the Blues to Italy star Jorginho.

However, Guardiola remains intent on bringing in a quality addition to his midfield this season and, if reports are to be believed, is likely to make the capture of Partey a top priority this summer.

