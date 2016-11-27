Guardiola wants Van Dijk to replace Kompany – reports

Manchester City are looking to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk as a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany, according to reports.

Kompany picked up another injury recently and the City skipper will be missing for another six weeks with a knee ligament problem.

The Belgium international has struggled to stay fit recently and it could force Guardiola to go into the January transfer market and purchase a centre-back.

The Daily Star claims that Van Dijk, who has been arguably Southampton’s best defender this season, is a £30million target for the Citizens after his valuation recently soared.

Van Dijk only joined Southampton from Celtic last year, signing a five-year contract, and the Saints will be in a strong position to hold out for a good fee.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been rumoured to be tracking the Netherlands international.