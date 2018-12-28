Guardiola’s brother looking to steer client into Man City move

Pere Guardiola, brother of Man City manager Pep, may be set to send his client Juan Fernando Quintero to the Etihad, according to reports.

The Colombian international was one of his country’s stand out players at the 2018 World Cup, as the nation reached the round of 16 before being knocked out by England.

According to EL VBAR, City are seriously considering a move for the 25-year-old, who is on loan at River Plate from FC Porto, with the Argentine giants having an option to buy.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with Real Madrid and Tottenham among others since the World Cup, but the player’s agent Pere, is believed to be encouraging him to join his brother at Man City.

Pere, through the Girona Football Group name, is a co-owner of Girona FC with the City Football Group, and despite currently organising Citizens youngster Brahim Diaz’s move to Real Madrid, he remains on good terms with the club’s hierarchy.

Although owned by Portuguese giants Porto, River Plate will almost certainly use their option to buy him, which would allow them to quickly make a big profit by selling him to the Premier League champions.

Whether Quintero would feature for City remains to be seen, with there being a strong possibility that he would be instantly loaned out to Girona.