Guardiola’s take on Sergio Aguero’s rib injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down Sergio Aguero’s midweek trip to Amsterdam so close to their crunch game with Chelsea.

Guardiola maintained that his striker was on a day-off when his taxi on the way to the airport hit a curb and crashed into a pole causing Aguero to suffer a broken rib.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash at Stamford Bridge, Guardiola said: “He is still in Amsterdam and he is coming back this afternoon. I am not a doctor and I don’t know exactly what he has done.

“It was an accident in Amsterdam and he will be back after that. I am not a doctor. He will come back and recover as soon as possible.”

The City manager has yet to speak to the Argentina international as preparations for the Premier League clash continue.

“I have not yet spoke with Aguero. I have been preparing training. I will speak to him today.

“A day off is to be happy. I am a trainer who doesn’t want to train every day because they need to rest, mentally and physically.

“The first impression is that he has broken rib but the number of days he will be out, I don’t know right now,” he added.

The in-form striker was attending a Maluma concert in the Netherlands capital and was on his way back to the airport when the incident happened.

Speaking to Radio Metro de Argentina, Aguero said: “I broke my rib, now I’m resting. It hurts me badly, I’ll be discharged in a little while.”

“The taxi driver did not see the curve and skid, when we skidded, we hit the pole.”

The 29-year-old will miss City’s trip to Chelsea this weekend as well as a number of other key games for the club as he recovers.

A statement from the club read: “Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

“The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

“He will return to Manchester and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.”

Aguero had started the season in fine form, scoring seven goals in eight appearances to help City to the top of the Premier League.

He is also on the brink of becoming the club’s record goalscorer having moved within one of Eric Brook’s mark of 177, which has stood since 1939.