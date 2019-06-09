Guedes the hero as Portugal beat Netherlands in Nations League final

Portugal were crowned the first ever UEFA Nations League winners as they beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto.

The Dutch will feel unfortunate not to have taken the tie at least into extra-time, but in the end it was Goncalo Guedes who scored the decisive goal on the hour mark.

Holland enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the early stages but Portugal looked the greater attacking threat.

Bruno Fernandes saw a thumping effort saved and forced another stop from Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as the half-hour mark approached, with the second chance coming just after a Fonte attempt.

Virgil Van Dijk blocked out another attempt from the lively Fernandes, who missed the target from a Bernardo Silva cutback as Portugal pressed for the opener.

Star man Cristiano Ronaldo also tried his luck as the first half came to a close as the Dutch were made to look rather ordinary.

Rui Patricio was first called into action in the 50th minute when Georginio Wijnaldum ran through, forcing a decent save from the Portuguese goalkeeper.

The flag went up for offside so it would not have counted anyway, but the Wolves shot-stopper had to be alert when Fonte was outmuscled by Memphis Depay.

But Portugal had bossed the majority of play and broke the deadlock on the hour.

Neat play down the left ended with Guedes flicking into the path of Bernardo Silva, who cut back for the Valencia man to rifle a low shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

More to follow…