Guendouzi credits three Arsenal stars for helping him settle in quickly

Arsenal’s impressive summer signing Matteo Guendouzi has assessed his start to life at Emirates Stadium and name checked the three Gunners players who helped him adapt to his new surroundings.

The 19-year-old France youth international made the move to the Gunners over the summer and has quickly made a positive impact on Unai Emery by making made nine Premier League appearances and also impressing when called upon in the Europa League.

Guendouzi was not expected to so quickly challenge for a first-team place, but having adapted so soon, Guendouzi was happy to name the players who have proved a positive guiding light.

“They gave me advice as soon as I got to Arsenal, in particular [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, [Laurent] Koscielny and [Alexandre] Lacazette,” Guendouzi told Canal+. “It’s going really well thanks to all of them.” Emery has already praised the teenager for adapting so well to his tactics and a new country and on his start to life at the Emirates Stadium, the player himself added: “I’m very happy about my start. “After that, the most important for me is the team, we’re on a good run of 15 or 16 games without a loss, which is something we need to continue on.

