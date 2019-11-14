Guendouzi reveals crazy secret to improved form as Henry praises star

Matteo Guendouzi credits his improved displays for Arsenal this season down to his decision to take up karate again in his spare time.

The all-action midfielder has been one of the bright sparks in a chaotic season for the Gunners, which has seen the pressure mount on under-fire manager Unai Emery.

The club have publicly declared that a place back in the Champions League is Emery’s target for this season with head of football Raul Sanllehi recently saying: “We said to Unai that we just missed out on qualifying for the Champions League last year.

“But this year, with a stronger squad, we expect you to do that.”

Despite Arsenal’s struggles the board have publicly supported the Spanish boss and only this week Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham insisted the club still have the right man in charge.

All the same, one man who has reached another level is Guendouzi, whose form for the Gunners has seen him rewarded with a call-up to the senior France squad.

And explaining the secret to his improvement this season, the 20-year-old gives credit to taking up a martial artagain.

“Karate has helped me massively,” he told the Arsenal Player. “I think it really helped me in terms of my mentality, being a fighter on the pitch, and always wanting to win and get stuck into duels in a bid to really help the team.

“When I was young, I came third in a karate competition in France, which was great, but it was difficult to combine football and karate.

“I certainly have very fond memories from doing karate. In terms of flexibility. I’d say I’m more flexible on the pitch which is a great help.

“As for my fitness, karate is very intense, so I think that’s why I’m able to make such a big effort and have that warrior-like mentality.”

The midfielder’s form has also earned praise from Thierry Henry, though the Gunners legend isn’t sure he’ll quite have enough about him to get into the France squad for the 2020 European Championships.

“He’s been doing well with Arsenal. Is he going to make the Euros or not? I don’t know,” Henry said. “The competition is massive in midfield. But it’s a great experience for him to be able to go and play some games, just being in and around the team.

“That’s the type of problem that Didier Deschamps is going to have. But in all fairness they are nice problems to have.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be keeping a close watch on a Turkey defender over the international break as they consider a January move for the frustrated star.