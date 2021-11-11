Arsenal star turns back on Arteta revolution with crystal clear exit statement

An Arsenal midfielder has revealed he wishes to leave the Gunners and permanently join the side where he is currently “comfortable” at on loan.

After a woeful start to the campaign, all is seemingly now right at the Emirates. Arteta has ridden out the storm and embarked on a 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions since their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in late-August.

Six wins and two draws in the league has thrust them into top four contention, and a key component of their revival has been Thomas Partey.

The midfield general is beginning to show the type of form that earned him a £45m move to the Gunners in 2020. Along with Albert Sambi Lokonga, the pair have helped to ensure Granit Xhaka has not been missed while sidelined through injury.

Another midfielder at the back of the club’s mind is Matteo Guendouzi. The 22-year-old is currently on his second loan stint in two seasons, this time at Marseille.

Somewhat surprisingly, Guendouzi is producing the performances of his life back in France. Guendouzi has even found an attacking element to his game. He has notched three goals and three assists to compliment his all-action displays in the Marseille engine room.

But despite holding a contract that runs until the summer of 2023 and Arsenal trending in the right direction under Arteta, Guenzoudi’s latest comments suggest he won’t be back in north London.

Via Goal, Guendouzi stated Marseille is the club where he wants to “project himself into the future”. Furthermore, he hinted he has already held talks over a permanent deal with Marseille before joining on loan.

“Today, I am on loan and still bound by my contract at Arsenal,” said Guendouzi.

“But I’m totally focused on what to do with Olympique de Marseille.

“And yes, it’s a club with which I want to project myself into the future and I want to join in the long term.

“These are discussions that I had already had with the club before signing and I feel very comfortable there. And that’s why I want to continue to have fun at Olympique de Marseille.”

The Athletic reported in July that Marseille had an ‘obligation to buy’ Guendouzi as part of their loan deal. That was later revealed to in fact be an option to buy by the Daily Cannon (citing the Evening Standard).

However, the conditions that need to be met for his deal to become permanent are apparently easily ‘achievable’. As such, Guendouzi will likely have already played his last match for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lauded current star Emile Smith Rowe for his emergence into a top-quality player.

While appearing on The Ringer podcast, Wright was asked about Smith Rowe. He pointed out the player’s down-to-earth nature, despite his sudden rise to fame.

“We have to talk about Emile Smith Rowe and his emergence,” the former striker said (via HITC). “He’s in the England squad now.

“Smith Rowe, I think, he’s someone who I speak to, even last season before he blasted in. All he spoke about was being consistent and scoring more goals. And now, he’s actually doing it.

“What I’m over the moon with is that he got this massive contract a lot of money and it’s not phased him one bit. That is a fantastic sign. People don’t realise that.

“With some players there’s a drop off because there’s a comfort and they can have anything. Something softens along the line, but there’s been nothing like that with him or with Saka.”

