Guidolin backs Baston to justify Swansea’s record transfer fee

Francesco Guidolin believes Borja Baston will justify his price tag after becoming Swansea’s record signing.

Borja joined Swansea from Atletico Madrid in a £15.5million deal on Thursday.

The transfer fee for the 23-year-old Spanish striker exceeds the £12m Swansea paid for Wilfried Bony in the summer of 2013.

But Guidolin said he did not believe the fee will weigh heavily on Borja, who has signed a four-contract at the Liberty Stadium after scoring 18 goals in 36 LaLiga appearances on loan at Eibar.

“Borja is a young player, but I think he’s very good,” said Guidolin.

“The time is for him, the future is in his hands because he is a talented player. He is a striker who is here to help us to improve every week, and for him it is to have the possibility to play.

“I am happy to have him as one of our players and I think he will be (worth) the price.

“Players are very expensive but it is a good signing because, as I have said, he is young. I think it is a good deal for us.”

Borja’s arrival comes on the back of Swansea selling Andre Ayew and Ashley Williams to West Ham and Everton respectively for transfer fees totalling over £32m.

Ayew, Swansea’s top scorer last season, cost the Hammers £20.5m, but the loss of centre-half Williams will arguably be more sharply felt after the sterling service he gave the club.

Club captain Williams made over 350 appearances following his £400,000 move from Stockport in 2008 and was a leader both on and off the pitch.

“He was very important for me in the beginning of my first experience here, and I would like to thank him for the help,” Guidolin said.

“He was a real captain and I respect his decision to accept a new challenge. I wish him all the best.

“I spoke often with Alan (Curtis, club coach) about the fantastic Swansea history.

“I’ve spoken about the club’s past, the Vetch, this fantastic adventure, and Ashley is a very important part of this history.

“I am sure fans will not forget him for the time he had here.”

Guidolin said he has not made a final decision on who wear will the armband following Williams’ departure.

But he hinted that veteran midfielder Leon Britton would do so when he plays.

“If Leon plays he is (usually) the captain,” said Guidolin.

“After that, I don’t know, we will decide this. The captain is important for me, it was important for me last season with Ash.

“I will remember that, and so I believe it’s important to have a (good) captain. But it is more important to have a good relationship with all players.

“The armband is not important, the relationships are.”