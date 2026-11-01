Tier one Spanish insider gives definitive Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool or Chelsea update

Guillem Balague has given an update on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Top Spanish insider Guillem Balague has given a definitive update on the future of Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold amid links with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Differing outlets have reported interest from Alexander-Arnold‘s former club as well as the Blues ahead of January. Those come amid a tough period for the right-back, who is hardly starting for the Spanish giants after departing Anfield over a year ago.

But Spanish insider Balague has stated there is no truth that the full-back will look to leave.

He said on X: “Let me start with the news. Trent Alexander-Arnold is not leaving Real Madrid in January. Discount that and move on. I know some will keep repeating the idea because it works. Clickbait.

“But he is not leaving. I have spoken to people who know the situation very well and there is zero attempt from Trent to leave for any club. None.

“A lot of this noise comes from his name generating traffic and engagement. Put Liverpool and Trent in the same sentence and you get plenty of clicks.

“And without disrespect to Liverpool, there is nothing on the table from them either, at least in terms of recruiting in that position.

“But I don’t want to make this about Liverpool. The wider suggestion that he wants out of Real Madrid is nonsense. The future he is focussed on is Real Madrid.”

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Real Madrid happy with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Balague has suggested that it was a tough start to life in Madrid for Alexander-Arnold last season, but he’s working as hard as possible to be in the side when the club gets to crunch time in terms of trophies at the end of this campaign.

Real are also believed to be very happy with his progression.

Balague explained: “The people I have spoken to say it has made him more determined and hungrier. Missing out on England’s World Cup squad gave him extra motivation, too.

“He wanted every part of his game that he could control to be at the highest level. His fitness and his availability above all, so there will be no excuses when it came to leaving him out of a Madrid squad or an England squad.

“He brought in specific fitness coaches and worked on his nutrition. He’s very, very focussed on being the best he can be.

“I’m told that he has never been in better shape and if you speak to people at Madrid they will tell you exactly the same.

“On everything you would look at to ask whether a player is doing it right, he’s hitting top marks.”

To summarise, Balague said: “Leaving is not on his agenda and as far as I’m aware it’s not on Madrid’s either.”