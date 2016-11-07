Gundogan has ‘no doubt’ that ‘goal machine’ Aguero will stay

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is confident that the club will not have to deal with the departure of star striker Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine has scored eight goals in the Premier League so far in this campaign and 14 for club and country combined, prompting rumours of a move away to either Real Madrid – who are currently under a transfer ban – and PSG.

But Gundogan believes that Aguero is still loyal to Manchester City and also compared him to another world-class striker he used to play with.

Gundogan said: “I think he will stay here. I have no doubt about that.

“He’s very good. I’m lucky that I played with Robert Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund and now Sergio.

“Lewandowski, of course, is taller, but both are very strong and are able to keep the ball. And Sergio, he’s just a goal machine. I mean if he has the chances to score then 90–95 per cent of the time he will score.

“If you know you have such a player in your team then you know that you are always able to score and will always create your chances.

“Sergio is extremely important for us and while he didn’t score against Barcelona in our Champions League win he worked a lot and ran a lot and just tried to keep every ball for us.”