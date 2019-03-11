Gundogan makes honest admission in Man City contract talks

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admits he is still to make a decision over whether to extend his stay at the club.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season and is yet to commit to a new deal. Pep Guardiola has made his feelings clear over the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Gundogan said: “There is no decision yet, otherwise I would have signed. I would say we are still in talks but I don’t feel there is much pressure.

“We are still competing in all competitions and want to win every competition we are competing for.”

Gundogan is a valued member of the City squad although he has never been an automatic starter under manager Pep Guardiola with Fernandinho, who is currently injured, usually getting the nod as the midfield anchor.

He said: “I’m always open-minded for challenges, everyone has to make his own decision. At the moment I try to play as well as possible and at the end of the season we are going to talk again.”

Gundogan was speaking at a press conference to preview City’s Champions League clash with Schalke at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. City lead the last-16 tie 3-2 after the first leg.

Gundogan said: “We shouldn’t feel too comfortable after the result at Schalke. It was a huge result, it makes you feel happy, but there is still a game to play and Schalke just have to score two goals. We have to go for the win.”

Guardiola also pointed out there is no room for complacency.

The City boss said: “It is 90 minutes and still we have a job to do. One week ago we didn’t expect PSG or Real Madrid would happen. A lot of things can happen. We still have work to do.”