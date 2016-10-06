Gundogan slams ‘disrespectful’ United over Schweini treatment

Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has criticised arch-rivals Man United over the way they have treated compatriot Bastian Schweinsteiger.

A world and European champion for club and country, former Bayern Munich midfielder Schweinsteiger is now training with United’s youth players, and has been informed that he is free to leave the club for no fee after being frozen out by Jose Mourinho.

Gundogan was asked whilst on international duty about Schweinsteiger and disagreed with his treatment, but the former Borussia Dortmund man has backed himself to be the long-term successor to the legendary German following his recent retirement from international football.

“I believe that Manchester United could 100 per cent benefit from a fit Bastian Schweinsteiger,” Gundogan told Sport Bild.

“If everything you hear and read is true, you can consider it disrespectful. He’s not just some player, and also not only 18 or 19.”

“I trusted myself to do that before [Schweinsteiger’s retirement], but this has nothing to do with saying his retirement is positive or negative,” he said. “We should be thankful that we had such a great player.”